Monday, August 03 2020
Police Colonel Sayat Shirinyan gives a press conference on the topic of border tension in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0137162
Police Colonel Sayat Shirinyan gives a press conference on the topic of border tension in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0137163
Police Colonel Sayat Shirinyan gives a press conference on the topic of border tension in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0137164
Police Colonel Sayat Shirinyan gives a press conference on the topic of border tension in Hayeli press club
Monday, August 03 2020
Tovmasyan Charitable Foundation holds a summarizing press conference at Dvin Music Hall
Monday, August 03 2020
Speaker of the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov gives a press conference in Hayeli press club
