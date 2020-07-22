Archive
Wednesday, July 22 2020
The official opening ceremony of the Joint Office of Public Services took place on Vazgen Sargsyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137070
Image Code: MHM0137071
Image Code: MHM0137072
Image Code: MHM0137073
Image Code: MHM0137074
Image Code: MHM0137075
RA Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan attends the official opening ceremony of the Joint Office of Public Services took place on Vazgen Sargsyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137076
Chief Major General Astvatsatur Petrosyan gave a press conference in Tesaket press club
