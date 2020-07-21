Archive
Tuesday, July 21 2020
Tuesday, July 21 2020

The remnants of Azeri drones shot down by the RA Armed Forces subdivisions in recent days were presented at the Military Aviation University after Marshal A. Khanperiants of the RA Ministry of Defense

Image Code: MHM0137061
Image Code: MHM0137062
The remnants of Azeri drones shot down by the RA Armed Forces subdivisions in recent days were presented at the Military Aviation University after Marshal A. Khanperiants of the RA Ministry of Defense
Image Code: MHM0137063
The remnants of Azeri drones shot down by the RA Armed Forces subdivisions in recent days were presented at the Military Aviation University after Marshal A. Khanperiants of the RA Ministry of Defense
Image Code: MHM0137064
The remnants of Azeri drones shot down by the RA Armed Forces subdivisions in recent days were presented at the Military Aviation University after Marshal A. Khanperiants of the RA Ministry of Defense
Image Code: MHM0137065
The remnants of Azeri drones shot down by the RA Armed Forces subdivisions in recent days were presented at the Military Aviation University after Marshal A. Khanperiants of the RA Ministry of Defense
Image Code: MHM0137066
The remnants of Azeri drones shot down by the RA Armed Forces subdivisions in recent days were presented at the Military Aviation University after Marshal A. Khanperiants of the RA Ministry of Defense
Image Code: MHM0137067
The remnants of Azeri drones shot down by the RA Armed Forces subdivisions in recent days were presented at the Military Aviation University after Marshal A. Khanperiants of the RA Ministry of Defense
Image Code: MHM0137068
The remnants of Azeri drones shot down by the RA Armed Forces subdivisions in recent days were presented at the Military Aviation University after Marshal A. Khanperiants of the RA Ministry of Defense
Image Code: MHM0137068
The remnants of Azeri drones shot down by the RA Armed Forces subdivisions in recent days were presented at the Military Aviation University after Marshal A. Khanperiants of the RA Ministry of Defense
ASUE former acting rector Ruben Hayrapetyan gives a press conference at the Media Center
