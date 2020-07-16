Archive
Thursday, July 16 2020
Armenian Institute of Molecular Biology has begun the production of 100.000 Covid-19 test kits with the support of the RA Government
Thursday, July 16 2020
The funeral of Mayor Garush Hambardzumyan took place in 'Yerablur' military pantheon. He was deadly wounded during the clashes in the northeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, Tavush Province, Armenia
