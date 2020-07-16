Archive
Thursday, July 16 2020
The funeral of Mayor Garush Hambardzumyan took place in 'Yerablur' military pantheon. He was deadly wounded during the clashes in the northeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, Tavush Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137022
Image Code: MHM0137023
Image Code: MHM0137024
Image Code: MHM0137025
Image Code: MHM0137026
Image Code: MHM0137027
Image Code: MHM0137028
Image Code: MHM0137029
Image Code: MHM0137030
Image Code: MHM0137031
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gives a tribute to the Mayor Garush Hambardzumyan who was deadly wounded during the clashes in the northeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, 'Yerablur' military pantheon, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137053
Image Code: MHM0137054
Image Code: MHM0137055
Image Code: MHM0137056
Image Code: MHM0137057
Thursday, July 16 2020
Armenian Institute of Molecular Biology has begun the production of 100.000 Covid-19 test kits with the support of the RA Government
Wednesday, July 15 2020
RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan gives a press conference on the topic of the military clashes in the northeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border at the Crisis Information Center in Ijevan city in Tavush region of Armenia
