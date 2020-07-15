Archive
Wednesday, July 15 2020
RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan gives a press conference on the topic of the military clashes in the northeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border at the Crisis Information Center in Ijevan city in Tavush region of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137017
Image Code: MHM0137018
Wednesday, July 15 2020
Clashes in the northeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijan state border, Tavush Province, Armenia
