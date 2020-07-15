Archive
Wednesday, July 15 2020
Clashes in the northeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijan state border, Tavush Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137005
RA Armed Forces cars parked in the zone of military clashes in the northeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijan state border in Tavush region of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137006
RA Armed Forces cars in the zone of military clashes in the northeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijan state border in Tavush region of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137007
Azerbaijan armed forces bombarded the houses of civilians in Aygepar village with large-caliber grenade launchers during the clashes in the northeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, Tavush Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137008
Image Code: MHM0137009
Image Code: MHM0137010
Image Code: MHM0137011
Image Code: MHM0137012
Image Code: MHM0137013
Image Code: MHM0137014
Azerbaijan military position which has bombarded the houses of civilians in Aygepar village with large-caliber grenade launchers during the clashes in the northeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, Tavush Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137015
A piece of a large-caliber grenade launcher found in Aygepar village after the clashes in the northeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijan state border, Tavush Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137016
The northeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijan state border, from above is the Armenian village Movses in Tavush Province, Armenia
Wednesday, July 15 2020
RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan gives a press conference on the topic of the military clashes in the northeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border at the Crisis Information Center in Ijevan city in Tavush region of Armenia
Wednesday, July 15 2020
RA Police surrounded the Blue Mosque for security reasons as there was a message from an unknown person that a bomb was placed in the Mosque
