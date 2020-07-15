Archive
Wednesday, July 15 2020
RA Police surrounded the Blue Mosque for security reasons as there was a message from an unknown person that a bomb was placed in the Mosque
Image Code: MHM0137000
Image Code: MHM0137001
Image Code: MHM0137002
Image Code: MHM0137003
Image Code: MHM0137004
Wednesday, July 15 2020
Representative of the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan gives a press conference on the topic of the military clashes in the northeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border at the Crisis Information Center in Ijevan city in Tavush region of Armenia
