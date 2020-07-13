Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Monday, July 13 2020
German mission of doctors and healthcare specialists within the framework of international cooperation and mutual assistance in the fight against a new type of coronavirus (COVID 19) arrived in Yerevan, Zvartnots International Airport, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136981
German mission of doctors and healthcare specialists within the framework of international cooperation and mutual assistance in the fight against a new type of coronavirus (COVID 19) arrived in Yerevan, Zvartnots International Airport, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136982
German mission of doctors and healthcare specialists within the framework of international cooperation and mutual assistance in the fight against a new type of coronavirus (COVID 19) arrived in Yerevan, Zvartnots International Airport, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136983
German mission of doctors and healthcare specialists within the framework of international cooperation and mutual assistance in the fight against a new type of coronavirus (COVID 19) arrived in Yerevan, Zvartnots International Airport, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136984
German mission of doctors and healthcare specialists within the framework of international cooperation and mutual assistance in the fight against a new type of coronavirus (COVID 19) arrived in Yerevan, Zvartnots International Airport, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136985
German mission of doctors and healthcare specialists within the framework of international cooperation and mutual assistance in the fight against a new type of coronavirus (COVID 19) arrived in Yerevan, Zvartnots International Airport, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136986
German mission of doctors and healthcare specialists within the framework of international cooperation and mutual assistance in the fight against a new type of coronavirus (COVID 19) arrived in Yerevan, Zvartnots International Airport, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136987
German mission of doctors and healthcare specialists within the framework of international cooperation and mutual assistance in the fight against a new type of coronavirus (COVID 19) arrived in Yerevan, Zvartnots International Airport, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136988
German mission of doctors and healthcare specialists within the framework of international cooperation and mutual assistance in the fight against a new type of coronavirus (COVID 19) arrived in Yerevan, Zvartnots International Airport, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136989
Head of EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin
Monday, July 13 2020
Extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly took place
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook