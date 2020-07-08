Archive
Wednesday, July 08 2020
RA Central Electoral Commission discusses the application of 'Bright Armenia' faction's head
Image Code: MHM0136926
Image Code: MHM0136927
Image Code: MHM0136928
Image Code: MHM0136929
Image Code: MHM0136930
Image Code: MHM0136931
Controlled demolition of 'Dzyunik Refrigerator' LLC's building took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly took place
