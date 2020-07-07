Archive
Tuesday, July 07 2020
Members of the ‘For the Republic of Armenia’ initiative MP Arman Babajanyan, Nona Hambardzumyan, Ruben Mehrabyan, Hayk Ayvazyan and Vahagn Martirosyan are guests in ‘Ararat’ press club
Image Code: MHM0136909
Members of the ‘For the Republic of Armenia’ initiative MP Arman Babajanyan, Nona Hambardzumyan, Ruben Mehrabyan, Hayk Ayvazyan and Vahagn Martirosyan are guests in ‘Ararat’ press club
Image Code: MHM0136910
Members of the ‘For the Republic of Armenia’ initiative MP Arman Babajanyan, Nona Hambardzumyan, Ruben Mehrabyan, Hayk Ayvazyan and Vahagn Martirosyan are guests in ‘Ararat’ press club
Image Code: MHM0136911
Members of the ‘For the Republic of Armenia’ initiative MP Arman Babajanyan, Nona Hambardzumyan, Ruben Mehrabyan, Hayk Ayvazyan and Vahagn Martirosyan are guests in ‘Ararat’ press club
Image Code: MHM0136912
Members of the ‘For the Republic of Armenia’ initiative MP Arman Babajanyan, Nona Hambardzumyan, Ruben Mehrabyan, Hayk Ayvazyan and Vahagn Martirosyan are guests in ‘Ararat’ press club
Tuesday, July 07 2020
Hearings of the RA Second President Robert Kocharyan's case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District
