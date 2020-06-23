Archive
Tuesday, June 23 2020
Hearings of the RA Second President Robert Kocharyan's case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District
Image Code: MHM0136801
Hearings of the RA Second President Robert Kocharyan's case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District
Image Code: MHM0136802
Hearings of the RA Second President Robert Kocharyan's case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District
Image Code: MHM0136803
Hearings of the RA Second President Robert Kocharyan's case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District
Image Code: MHM0136804
Hearings of the RA Second President Robert Kocharyan's case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District
Image Code: MHM0136805
Hearings of the RA Second President Robert Kocharyan's case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District
Image Code: MHM0136806
Hearings of the RA Second President Robert Kocharyan's case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District
Image Code: MHM0136807
Hearings of the RA Second President Robert Kocharyan's case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District
Monday, June 22 2020
Extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly took place
