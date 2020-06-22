Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Monday, June 22 2020
Parliamentary briefings took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0136777
Members of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan and Taron Simonyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0136778
Members of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan and Taron Simonyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0136779
Members of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan and Taron Simonyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0136782
Members of 'My Step' faction Sisak Gabrielyan and Suren Grigoryan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0136783
Members of 'My Step' faction Sisak Gabrielyan and Suren Grigoryan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0136784
Members of 'My Step' faction Sisak Gabrielyan and Suren Grigoryan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0136785
Members of 'My Step' faction Sisak Gabrielyan and Suren Grigoryan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0136786
Members of 'Prosperous Armenia' faction Shake Isayan and Iveta Tonoyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0136787
Members of 'Prosperous Armenia' faction Shake Isayan and Iveta Tonoyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0136788
Members of 'Prosperous Armenia' faction Shake Isayan and Iveta Tonoyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Sunday, June 21 2020
Preventive measure of MP Gagik Tsarukyan will be announced at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook