Sunday, June 21 2020
Preventive measure of MP Gagik Tsarukyan will be announced at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136749
Preventive measure of MP Gagik Tsarukyan will be announced at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136750
Preventive measure of MP Gagik Tsarukyan will be announced at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136751
Preventive measure of MP Gagik Tsarukyan will be announced at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136752
Preventive measure of MP Gagik Tsarukyan will be announced at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136753
Preventive measure of MP Gagik Tsarukyan will be announced at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136754
Policemen arrest MP Gagik Tsarukyan’s supporters during the protest action in front of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136755
Policemen arrest MP Gagik Tsarukyan’s supporters during the protest action in front of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136756
Police forces are gathered in front of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136757
Police forces are gathered in front of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136758
Preventive measure of MP Gagik Tsarukyan will be announced at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136759
Preventive measure of MP Gagik Tsarukyan will be announced at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136760
MP Gagik Tsarukyan enters the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia where his preventive measure will be announced
Image Code: MHM0136761
MP Gagik Tsarukyan enters the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia where his preventive measure will be announced
Image Code: MHM0136762
MP Gagik Tsarukyan enters the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia where his preventive measure will be announced
Image Code: MHM0136763
MP Gagik Tsarukyan enters the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia where his preventive measure will be announced
Image Code: MHM0136767
MP Gagik Tsarukyan holds a briefing after his preventive measure has been announced at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136768
Deputy Gagik Tsarukyan leaves the court of general jurisdiction of the Shengavit administrative region after the announcement of his preventive measure. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136769
Deputy Gagik Tsarukyan leaves the court of general jurisdiction of the Shengavit administrative region after the announcement of his preventive measure. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136770
Deputy Gagik Tsarukyan leaves the court of general jurisdiction of the Shengavit administrative region after the announcement of his preventive measure. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136771
Deputy Gagik Tsarukyan leaves the court of general jurisdiction of the Shengavit administrative region after the announcement of his preventive measure. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136772
MP Gagik Tsarukyan holds a briefing after his preventive measure has been announced at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136776
Deputy Gagik Tsarukyan leaves the court of general jurisdiction of the Shengavit administrative region after the announcement of his preventive measure. Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, June 22 2020
Parliamentary briefings took place at the RA National Assembly
Friday, June 19 2020
RA second president Robert Kocharyan’s defenders Hovhannes Khudoyan and Aram Vadevanyan
