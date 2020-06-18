Archive
Thursday, June 18 2020
RA Supreme Judicial Council started the examination of the disciplinary case on the judge of the RA Criminal Court of Appeal Alexander Azaryan
Image Code: MHM0136733
Image Code: MHM0136734
Image Code: MHM0136735
Image Code: MHM0136736
Image Code: MHM0136737
Image Code: MHM0136738
The first plane loaded with medical supplies and equipment arrived in Armenia from Serbia today. Serbia is providing a large-scale humanitarian assistance to Armenia in support of the fight against the coronavirus epidemic
