Thursday, June 18 2020
The first plane loaded with medical supplies and equipment arrived in Armenia from Serbia today. Serbia is providing a large-scale humanitarian assistance to Armenia in support of the fight against the coronavirus epidemic
Image Code: MHM0136739
Image Code: MHM0136740
Image Code: MHM0136740
Image Code: MHM0136741
Image Code: MHM0136741
Image Code: MHM0136742
Image Code: MHM0136742
Image Code: MHM0136743
Image Code: MHM0136743
Image Code: MHM0136744
RA Supreme Judicial Council started the examination of the disciplinary case on the judge of the RA Criminal Court of Appeal Alexander Azaryan
RA second president Robert Kocharyan's preventive measure was announced at the Court of Appeals of Yerevan, Armenia
