Tuesday, June 16 2020
Clashes between the policemen and Gagik Tsarukyan’s supporters took place during a protest action in front of the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0136681
Tuesday, June 16 2020
The motion to strip Gagik Tsarukyan's parliamentary immunity was considered during a regular session of the RA National Assembly
