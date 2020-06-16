Archive
Tuesday, June 16 2020
The motion to strip Gagik Tsarukyan's parliamentary immunity was considered during a regular session of the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0136677
RA National Assembly session took place
Image Code: MHM0136678
Image Code: MHM0136679
Image Code: MHM0136680
Image Code: MHM0136686
Image Code: MHM0136687
Image Code: MHM0136688
Image Code: MHM0136689
Tuesday, June 16 2020
Clashes between the policemen and Gagik Tsarukyan’s supporters took place during a protest action in front of the RA National Assembly
Monday, June 15 2020
The highest waterfall of Armenia ‘Trchkan’ on Chichkhan river is situated on the border of Lori and Shirak Provinces of Armenia
