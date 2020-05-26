Archive
Tuesday, May 26 2020
People are allowed to enter shops and cafes only when they wear face masks and gloves due to coronavirus concerns in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136437
People are allowed to enter shops and cafes only when they wear face masks and gloves due to coronavirus concerns in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136438
Image Code: MHM0136439
Image Code: MHM0136441
Image Code: MHM0136442
Image Code: MHM0136443
Image Code: MHM0136444
RA National Assembly session took place
