Wednesday, May 20 2020
Several statues of 'Ararat-73' team's group statue were stolen. The group statue is located near 'Hrazdan' Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136374
Image Code: MHM0136375
Image Code: MHM0136376
Image Code: MHM0136377
Image Code: MHM0136378
Wednesday, May 20 2020
Employees and owners of the restaurants hold a protest action against the restrictions caused the novel coronavirus in front of the RA Government’s building
