Wednesday, May 13 2020
Hearings of the RA Second President Robert Kocharyan's case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136301
Judge of Yerevan court of general jurisdiction Anna Danibekyan denied today the motion of defense team of Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan
Image Code: MHM0136302
Judge of Yerevan court of general jurisdiction Anna Danibekyan denied today the motion of defense team of Armenia's second president Robert Kocharyan
Image Code: MHM0136303
Judge of Yerevan court of general jurisdiction Anna Danibekyan denied today the motion of defense team of Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan
Image Code: MHM0136304
Image Code: MHM0136305
Supporters of the RA Second President Robert Kocharyan hold a protest action in front of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136306
Image Code: MHM0136307
Image Code: MHM0136308
Image Code: MHM0136309
Image Code: MHM0136310
Deputy Edmon Marukyan and RA NA Deputy Speaker Alen Simonyan argue after the parliamentary briefings at the RA National Assembly
