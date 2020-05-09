Archive
Saturday, May 09 2020
Victory Day commemorations in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136240
RA President Armen Sarkissian attends a wreath laying ceremony in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World War II over Nazi Germany, in Victory Park of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136241
RA President Armen Sarkissian attends a wreath laying ceremony in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World War II over Nazi Germany, in Victory Park of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136242
RA President Armen Sarkissian attends a wreath laying ceremony in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World War II over Nazi Germany, in Victory Park of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136243
Catholicos Karekin II attends a wreath laying ceremony in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World War II over Nazi Germany, in Victory Park of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136244
Catholicos Karekin II attends a wreath laying ceremony in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World War II over Nazi Germany, in Victory Park of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136245
RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan attends a wreath laying ceremony in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World War II over Nazi Germany, in Victory Park of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136248
Armenian aircrafts fly over Mother Armenia statue in Victory Park during the Victory Day air parade in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136249
Armenian aircrafts fly over Mother Armenia statue in Victory Park during the Victory Day air parade in Yerevan, Armenia, 09 May 2020
Image Code: MHM0136250
Armenian veterans attend the Victory Day event, marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World War II over Nazi Germany, in Yerevan, Armenia, 09 May 2020
Image Code: MHM0136251
Armenian veterans attend the Victory Day event, marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World War II over Nazi Germany, in Yerevan, Armenia, 09 May 2020
Image Code: MHM0136252
Armenian veterans attend the Victory Day event, marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World War II over Nazi Germany, in Yerevan, Armenia, 09 May 2020
Image Code: MHM0136253
Armenian veterans attend the Victory Day event, marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World War II over Nazi Germany, in Yerevan, Armenia, 09 May 2020
Image Code: MHM0136256
Statue of Mother Armenia lights up with colors of the Armenian flag on the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World War II, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136257
A festive firework took place on the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World War II, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136258
A festive firework took place on the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World War II, Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, May 08 2020
Armenian air forces fly past the statue of Mother Armenia during the rehearsal ahead of the Victory Day
