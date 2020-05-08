Archive
Friday, May 08 2020
Armenian air forces fly past the statue of Mother Armenia during the rehearsal ahead of the Victory Day
Image Code: MHM0136228
Saturday, May 09 2020
Victory Day commemorations in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, May 08 2020
Hearings of the RA Second President Robert Kocharyan's case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District
