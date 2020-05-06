Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, May 06 2020
Deputy Chairman of the RA State Revenue Committee Mikayel Pashayan gives a press conference at the RA Government’s press hall
Image Code: MHM0136209
Deputy Chairman of the RA State Revenue Committee Mikayel Pashayan gives a press conference at the RA Government’s press hall
Image Code: MHM0136210
Deputy Chairman of the RA State Revenue Committee Mikayel Pashayan gives a press conference at the RA Government’s press hall
Image Code: MHM0136211
Deputy Chairman of the RA State Revenue Committee Mikayel Pashayan gives a press conference at the RA Government’s press hall
Wednesday, May 06 2020
RA National Assembly session took place
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook