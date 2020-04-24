Archive
Friday, April 24 2020
Names of the virtual march attendants are written on the Armenian Genocide memorial complex on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136144
Names of the virtual march attendants are written on the Armenian Genocide memorial complex on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136145
Names of the virtual march attendants are written on the Armenian Genocide memorial complex on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136146
Names of the virtual march attendants are written on the Armenian Genocide memorial complex on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136147
Names of the virtual march attendants are written on the Armenian Genocide memorial complex on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136148
Names of the virtual march attendants are written on the Armenian Genocide memorial complex on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136149
Names of the virtual march attendants are written on the Armenian Genocide memorial complex on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136150
An artistic program dedicated to the memory of the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide took place within the framework of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136151
An artistic program dedicated to the memory of the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide took place within the framework of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136152
Names of the virtual march attendants are written on the Armenian Genocide memorial complex on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136153
Names of the virtual march attendants are written on the Armenian Genocide memorial complex on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Yerevan, Armenia
The 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
