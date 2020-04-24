Image Code: MHM0136123

Catholicos Karekin II on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide visited Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex and paid a tribute to the memory of holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide. On the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide all the roads leading to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex are closed for all the visitors due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns in Armenia, 24, April 2020