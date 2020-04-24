Friday, April 24 2020
The 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0136113
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan pay a tribute to the memory of holy martyrs at the Armenian Genocide memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia. On the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide all the roads leading to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex are closed for all the visitors due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns in Armenia, 24, April 2020
Image Code: MHM0136119
RA President Armen Sarkissian pays a tribute to the memory of holy martyrs at the Armenian Genocide memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia. On the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide all the roads leading to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex are closed for all the visitors due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns in Armenia, 24, April 2020
Image Code: MHM0136123
Catholicos Karekin II on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide visited Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex and paid a tribute to the memory of holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide. On the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide all the roads leading to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex are closed for all the visitors due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns in Armenia, 24, April 2020
Image Code: MHM0136132
Newly elected President of Artsakh Republic Aram Harutyunyan pays a tribute to the memory of holy martyrs at the Armenian Genocide memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia. On the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide all the roads leading to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex are closed for all the visitors due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns in Armenia, 24, April 2020
