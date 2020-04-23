Archive
Thursday, April 23 2020
Events dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136106
Events dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide took place. People turned the lights off in their homes, light candles and phone flashlights as a symbol of commemoration and united presence near the eternal light of the Armenian Genocide memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0136107
Events dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide took place. The Armenian Genocide memorial complex is illuminated by a light symbolizing the eternal commemoration of the Armenian Genocide victims
Image Code: MHM0136108
Image Code: MHM0136109
Thursday, April 23 2020
Chairman of the RA State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan gives a press conference at the RA Government's press hall
