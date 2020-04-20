Archive
Monday, April 20 2020
Parliamentary briefings took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0136065
Members of 'Prosperous Armenia' faction Mikayel Melkumyan and Naira Zohrabyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0136066
Image Code: MHM0136067
Image Code: MHM0136069
Members of 'My Step' faction Lilit Makunts, Andranik Kocharyan and Artak Manukyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0136070
Image Code: MHM0136071
Image Code: MHM0136073
Members of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan and Taron Simonyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0136073
Image Code: MHM0136074
Image Code: MHM0136074
Image Code: MHM0136075
Members of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan and Taron Simonyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0136075
Friday, April 17 2020
The elections for the Central Bank presidential candidate Martin Galstyan took place at the RA National Assembly
