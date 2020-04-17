Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, April 17 2020
The elections for the Central Bank presidential candidate Martin Galstyan took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0136049
The elections for the Central Bank presidential candidate Martin Galstyan took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0136050
The elections for the Central Bank presidential candidate Martin Galstyan took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0136051
The elections for the Central Bank presidential candidate Martin Galstyan took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0136052
The elections for the Central Bank presidential candidate Martin Galstyan took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0136053
The elections for the Central Bank presidential candidate Martin Galstyan took place at the RA National Assembly
Friday, April 17 2020
RA National Assembly session took place
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook