Sunday, April 12 2020
Disinfection works are carried out at the Saint Grigor the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0135985
Image Code: MHM0135986
Disinfection works are carried out at the Saint Grigor the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Sunday, April 12 2020
The Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection was served without people at the Saint Grigor the Illuminator Church due to the state emergency declared in Armenia regarding to coronavirus concerns
