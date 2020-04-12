Archive
Sunday, April 12 2020
The Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection was served without people at the Saint Grigor the Illuminator Church due to the state emergency declared in Armenia regarding to coronavirus concerns
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Grigor the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
One of the greatest relics of the Armenian Church the ‘Relic of the True Cross’ was taken out during the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Grigor the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Catholicos Karekin II blesses a woman after the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection served at the Saint Grigor the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Catholicos Karekin II blesses a man after the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection served at the Saint Grigor the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Catholicos Karekin II blesses people after the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection served at the Saint Grigor the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Disinfection works are carried out at the Saint Grigor the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, April 10 2020
People go outside only for essential needs according to the state emergency guidelines during coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Armenia
