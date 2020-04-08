Archive
Wednesday, April 08 2020
Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center serves only patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Yerevan, Armenia
Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medial Center serves only patients with coronavirus
Wednesday, April 08 2020
RA Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan gives a press conference at the RA Government’s press hall
