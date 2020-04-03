Archive
Friday, April 03 2020
The entrance of Yerevan is strictly controlled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic concerns in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0135903
A police armoured personnel carrier at the entrance of Yerevan, a state emergency was declared in Armenia since March 16 in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia, April 3, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135904
The entrance of Yerevan is strictly controlled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic concerns in Yerevan, Armenia on April 3, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135905
A police armoured personnel carrier at the entrance of Yerevan, a state emergency was declared in Armenia since March 16 in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia, April 3, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135906
A police armoured personnel carrier at the entrance of Yerevan, a state emergency was declared in Armenia since March 16 in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia, April 3, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135907
The entrance of Yerevan is strictly controlled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic concerns in Yerevan, Armenia on April 3, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135908
The entrance of Yerevan is strictly controlled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic concerns in Yerevan, Armenia on April 3, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135909
The entrance of Yerevan is strictly controlled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic concerns in Yerevan, Armenia on April 3, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135910
The entrance of Yerevan is strictly controlled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic concerns in Yerevan, Armenia on April 3, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135911
The entrance of Yerevan is strictly controlled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic concerns in Yerevan, Armenia on April 3, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135912
Traffic jam at the entrance of Yerevan as strict control is carried out due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic concerns in Yerevan, Armenia on April 03, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135913
The entrance of Yerevan is strictly controlled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic concerns in Yerevan, Armenia on April 3, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135914
The entrance of Yerevan is strictly controlled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic concerns in Yerevan, Armenia on April 3, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135915
The entrance of Yerevan is strictly controlled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic concerns in Yerevan, Armenia on April 3, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135916
Traffic jam at the entrance of Yerevan as strict control is carried out due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic concerns in Yerevan, Armenia on April 03, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135917
Traffic jam at the entrance of Yerevan as strict control is carried out due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic concerns in Yerevan, Armenia on April 03, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135918
A police armoured personnel carrier at the entrance of Yerevan, a state emergency was declared in Armenia since March 16 in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia, April 3, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135919
The entrance of Yerevan is strictly controlled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic concerns in Yerevan, Armenia on April 3, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135920
The entrance of Yerevan is strictly controlled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic concerns in Yerevan, Armenia on April 3, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135921
A police armoured personnel carrier at the entrance of Yerevan, a state emergency was declared in Armenia since March 16 in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia, April 3, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135922
A police armoured personnel carrier at the entrance of Yerevan, a state emergency was declared in Armenia since March 16 in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia, April 3, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135923
A police armoured personnel carrier at the entrance of Yerevan, a state emergency was declared in Armenia since March 16 in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia, April 3, 2020
Image Code: MHM0135925
A police armoured personnel carrier at the entrance of Yerevan, a state emergency was declared in Armenia since March 16 in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia, April 3, 2020
Thursday, April 02 2020
Entries of Yerevan are strictly controlled due to coronavirus concerns (COVID-19) in Armenia
