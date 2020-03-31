Archive
Tuesday, March 31 2020
General Elections in the Republic of Artsakh
Image Code: MHM0135824
Presidential and parliamentary elections of the Republic of Artsakh are taking place at the polling station in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0135825
Image Code: MHM0135826
Image Code: MHM0135827
Image Code: MHM0135828
Image Code: MHM0135829
Image Code: MHM0135830
Image Code: MHM0135831
Image Code: MHM0135832
Image Code: MHM0135833
Image Code: MHM0135835
Image Code: MHM0135836
Image Code: MHM0135837
Image Code: MHM0135838
Image Code: MHM0135839
Image Code: MHM0135840
Tuesday, March 31 2020
Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Avet Adonts gives a press conference at the RA Government’s press hall
Monday, March 30 2020
Movement restrictions are applied taking into account the cases of spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from 16 March 2020 until 31 March 2020, based on declared state emergency in the Republic of Armenia
