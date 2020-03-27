Archive
Friday, March 27 2020
Movement restrictions are applied taking into account the cases of spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from 16 March 2020 until 31 March 2020, based on declared state emergency in the Republic of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0135778
Image Code: MHM0135779
Image Code: MHM0135780
Image Code: MHM0135781
Image Code: MHM0135782
Image Code: MHM0135783
Image Code: MHM0135784
Image Code: MHM0135785
Thursday, March 26 2020
RA Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan gives a press conference after the Government's session
