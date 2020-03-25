Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, March 25 2020
Movement restrictions are applied taking into account the cases of spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from 16 March 2020 until 31 March 2020, based on declared state emergency in the Republic of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0135746
Movement restrictions are applied taking into account the cases of spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from 16 March 2020 until 31 March 2020, based on declared state emergency in the Republic of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0135747
Movement restrictions are applied taking into account the cases of spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from 16 March 2020 until 31 March 2020, based on declared state emergency in the Republic of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0135748
Movement restrictions are applied taking into account the cases of spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from 16 March 2020 until 31 March 2020, based on declared state emergency in the Republic of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0135749
Movement restrictions are applied taking into account the cases of spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from 16 March 2020 until 31 March 2020, based on declared state emergency in the Republic of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0135750
Movement restrictions are applied taking into account the cases of spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from 16 March 2020 until 31 March 2020, based on declared state emergency in the Republic of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0135751
Movement restrictions are applied taking into account the cases of spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from 16 March 2020 until 31 March 2020, based on declared state emergency in the Republic of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0135752
Movement restrictions are applied taking into account the cases of spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from 16 March 2020 until 31 March 2020, based on declared state emergency in the Republic of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0135753
Movement restrictions are applied taking into account the cases of spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from 16 March 2020 until 31 March 2020, based on declared state emergency in the Republic of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0135754
Movement restrictions are applied taking into account the cases of spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from 16 March 2020 until 31 March 2020, based on declared state emergency in the Republic of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0135755
Movement restrictions are applied taking into account the cases of spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from 16 March 2020 until 31 March 2020, based on declared state emergency in the Republic of Armenia
Wednesday, March 25 2020
Deputy Chief of Police Hayk Mhryan and Head of the Department of Development of Anti-Corruption and Penitentiary Policies at the Ministry of Justice Arpine Sargsyan gave a press conference at the RA Government’s press hall
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook