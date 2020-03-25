Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, March 25 2020
Deputy Chief of Police Hayk Mhryan and Head of the Department of Development of Anti-Corruption and Penitentiary Policies at the Ministry of Justice Arpine Sargsyan gave a press conference at the RA Government’s press hall
Image Code: MHM0135742
Deputy Chief of Police Hayk Mhryan and Head of the Department of Development of Anti-Corruption and Penitentiary Policies at the Ministry of Justice Arpine Sargsyan gave a press conference at the RA Government’s press hall
Image Code: MHM0135743
Deputy Chief of Police Hayk Mhryan and Head of the Department of Development of Anti-Corruption and Penitentiary Policies at the Ministry of Justice Arpine Sargsyan gave a press conference at the RA Government’s press hall
Image Code: MHM0135744
Deputy Chief of Police Hayk Mhryan and Head of the Department of Development of Anti-Corruption and Penitentiary Policies at the Ministry of Justice Arpine Sargsyan gave a press conference at the RA Government’s press hall
Image Code: MHM0135745
Deputy Chief of Police Hayk Mhryan and Head of the Department of Development of Anti-Corruption and Penitentiary Policies at the Ministry of Justice Arpine Sargsyan gave a press conference at the RA Government’s press hall
Wednesday, March 25 2020
Movement restrictions are applied taking into account the cases of spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from 16 March 2020 until 31 March 2020, based on declared state emergency in the Republic of Armenia
Tuesday, March 24 2020
Emptied Republic Square of Yerevan due to Coronavirus concerns in Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook