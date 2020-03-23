Archive
Monday, March 23 2020
People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0135680
Image Code: MHM0135681
Image Code: MHM0135684
Image Code: MHM0135687
Image Code: MHM0135688
Image Code: MHM0135689
Image Code: MHM0135690
Image Code: MHM0135691
Image Code: MHM0135692
Monday, March 23 2020
RA Prime Minister’s wife Anna Hakobyan distributes Coronavirus (COVID 19) information booklets in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, March 23 2020
Restaurants and cafes are closed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns in Yerevan, Armenia
