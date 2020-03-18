Archive
Wednesday, March 18 2020
People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0135579
Image Code: MHM0135580
Wednesday, March 18 2020
Armenian police leapt into action to stop a man who was about to take his own life on the Victory bridge of Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, March 18 2020
RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan and Deputy minister Zhanna Andreasyan gives a press conference at the RA Government’s press center
