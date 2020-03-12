Archive
Thursday, March 12 2020
‘Ayo’ (Yes) front for the constitutional referendum holds a pre-election campaign in Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0135390
The pre-election campaign of 'Ayo' (Yes) front for the constitutional referendum took place in Jermuk, Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0135416
The pre-election campaign of ‘Ayo’ (Yes) front for the constitutional referendum took place in Zaritap village of Vayots Dzor Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0135429
The pre-election campaign of ‘Ayo’ (Yes) front for the constitutional referendum took place in Vayq, Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0135461
‘Ayo’ (Yes) front for the constitutional referendum holds a pre-election campaign in Yeghegnadzor, Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia
Director of ‘Ameria’ Consulting Tigran Jrbashyan, economists Vahagn Khachatryan and Haykaz Fanyan are guests in ‘Article 3’ press club
Members of 'Politeconomy' Research Institute hold a discussion on the topic of the 'Current stage of Russian-Turkish relations and its possible impact on Artsakh' at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
