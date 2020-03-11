Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, March 11 2020
Former Director of ‘Hayastan’ All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan and chairman of ‘Solidarity’ party Sargis Avetisyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0135387
Former Director of ‘Hayastan’ All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan and chairman of ‘Solidarity’ party Sargis Avetisyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0135388
Former Director of ‘Hayastan’ All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan and chairman of ‘Solidarity’ party Sargis Avetisyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Wednesday, March 11 2020
The launch of the ‘Civil Society Monitoring and Advocacy for the Implementation of Comprehensive and Extended Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU for the Sustainable and Systematic Reform in Armenia’ project took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook