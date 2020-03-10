Archive
Tuesday, March 10 2020
Tuesday, March 10 2020

RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan gets acquainted with the prevention activities of coronavirus at 'Zvartnots' international airport
RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan gets acquainted with the prevention activities of coronavirus at ‘Zvartnots’ international airport
RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan gets acquainted with the prevention activities of coronavirus at ‘Zvartnots’ international airport
RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan gets acquainted with the prevention activities of coronavirus at ‘Zvartnots’ international airport
RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan gets acquainted with the prevention activities of coronavirus at ‘Zvartnots’ international airport
RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan gets acquainted with the prevention activities of coronavirus at ‘Zvartnots’ international airport
RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan gets acquainted with the prevention activities of coronavirus at ‘Zvartnots’ international airport
RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan gets acquainted with the prevention activities of coronavirus at ‘Zvartnots’ international airport
Wednesday, March 11 2020
The launch of the ‘Civil Society Monitoring and Advocacy for the Implementation of Comprehensive and Extended Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU for the Sustainable and Systematic Reform in Armenia’ project took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
Tuesday, March 10 2020
Members of ‘All Armenian National Agreement’ movement hold a protest sit-in under ‘YES=NO=SERZH’S SUITE’ slogan on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
