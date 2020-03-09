Archive
Monday, March 09 2020
A discussion on the topic of ‘Murder in Gyumri. Problems of domestic violence prevention’ took place in ‘Article 3’ press club
Image Code: MHM0135358
Image Code: MHM0135359
Image Code: MHM0135360
Monday, March 09 2020
Session of the investigative committee on examination of the financial and other reports submitted to the executive authorities in the field of investment in the metal mining program took place at the RA National Assembly
Monday, March 09 2020
Political technologist Karen Kocharyan gave a press conference in Blitz Info press club
