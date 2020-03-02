Archive
Monday, March 02 2020
Employees of the ‘Republican Center for AIDS Prevention’ SNCO hold a protest action against merging to the ‘NORK’ Infectious Clinical Hospital CJSC in front of the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0135237
Image Code: MHM0135238
Image Code: MHM0135239
Image Code: MHM0135240
Monday, March 02 2020
A working discussion on the possible issues during the merging process of the 'Republican Center for AIDS Prevention' SNCO and 'NORK' Infectious Clinical Hospital CJSC took place at the RA National Assembly
