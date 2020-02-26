Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, February 26 2020
A contract was signed within the framework of ‘Providing musical instruments to the RA Chamber Orchestra’ project took place at the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
Image Code: MHM0135148
A contract was signed within the framework of ‘Providing musical instruments to the RA Chamber Orchestra’ project took place at the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
Image Code: MHM0135149
A contract was signed within the framework of ‘Providing musical instruments to the RA Chamber Orchestra’ project took place at the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
Wednesday, February 26 2020
Silver medalist of the Olympic Games MP Arsen Julfalakyan gives a press conference at the ‘Armenpress’ state news agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook