Wednesday, February 26 2020
Silver medalist of the Olympic Games MP Arsen Julfalakyan gives a press conference at the ‘Armenpress’ state news agency
Image Code: MHM0135146
Silver medalist of the Olympic Games MP Arsen Julfalakyan gives a press conference at the ‘Armenpress’ state news agency
Wednesday, February 26 2020
A contract was signed within the framework of ‘Providing musical instruments to the RA Chamber Orchestra’ project took place at the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
Wednesday, February 26 2020
Former members of the Council of Elders Marina Khachatryan and founder of ‘Paracelsus’ NGO Nune Nersisyan gave a press conference in Hayeli press club
