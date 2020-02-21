Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, February 21 2020
Awarding ceremony of the 10 best Armenian athletes took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0135038
Awarding ceremony of the 10 best Armenian athletes took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0135039
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends the awarding ceremony of the 10 best Armenian athletes at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0135040
Awarding ceremony of the 10 best Armenian athletes took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0135041
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hands an award to the one of the 10 best Armenian athletes Artur Aleksanyan at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0135042
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hands an award to the one of the 10 best Armenian athletes Arsen Harutyunyan at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0135043
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hands an award to the one of the 10 best Armenian athletes Simon Martirosyan at the RA Presidential Palace
Friday, February 21 2020
Editor of ‘Politik.am’ news agency Boris Murazi and member of ‘Adekvat’ NGO Konstantin Ter-Nakalyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook