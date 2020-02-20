Archive
Thursday, February 20 2020
Governor of Gegharkunik Province Gnel Sanosyan is guest in ‘Armenpress’ state news agency
Thursday, February 20 2020
A public discussion on the topic of the ‘Constitutional amendments in Armenia: civil society attitudes’ took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
Thursday, February 20 2020
A protest action in front of the RA Government’s building of Yerevan, Armenia
