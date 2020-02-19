Archive
Wednesday, February 19 2020
Presentation of the ‘Tumanyan-Komitas-150’ art album took place on the occasion of the Book Giving Day at the RA National Gallery
Image Code: MHM0134993
Image Code: MHM0134994
Image Code: MHM0134995
Wednesday, February 19 2020
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Arman Navasardyan and ‘President of the International Center for Human Development’ NGO Tevan Poghosyan gave a press conference at the Media Center
