Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, February 19 2020
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Arman Navasardyan and ‘President of the International Center for Human Development’ NGO Tevan Poghosyan gave a press conference at the Media Center
Image Code: MHM0134990
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Arman Navasardyan and ‘President of the International Center for Human Development’ NGO Tevan Poghosyan gave a press conference at the Media Center
Image Code: MHM0134991
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Arman Navasardyan and ‘President of the International Center for Human Development’ NGO Tevan Poghosyan gave a press conference at the Media Center
Image Code: MHM0134992
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Arman Navasardyan and ‘President of the International Center for Human Development’ NGO Tevan Poghosyan gave a press conference at the Media Center
Wednesday, February 19 2020
Presentation of the ‘Tumanyan-Komitas-150’ art album took place on the occasion of the Book Giving Day at the RA National Gallery
Wednesday, February 19 2020
Former Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia, economist Bagrat Asatryan is guest at the Media Center
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook